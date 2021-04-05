Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 7,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 893,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

AWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a market capitalization of $680.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.47 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 337.05% and a negative return on equity of 169.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

