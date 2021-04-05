ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Trading Up 2.6%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) shares rose 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.31. Approximately 692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

