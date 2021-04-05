Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Bought by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 241.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 6.86% of Assembly Biosciences worth $15,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Satter Management CO. L.P. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $13,476,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 686,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 2,430.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 369,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 313,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 259,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $27.84.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Truist dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $9.00) on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

