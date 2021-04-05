Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Trading Up 0.5%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)’s stock price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.26. Approximately 4,571 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 7,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASBFY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

