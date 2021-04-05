At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will post $465.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.10 million and the highest is $466.00 million. At Home Group posted sales of $189.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 145.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 31.15% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. At Home Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOME. Loop Capital boosted their target price on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 275,007 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $4,826,372.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,562 shares of company stock worth $5,800,746. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME opened at $27.75 on Monday. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Featured Article: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.