ATC Coin (ATCC) Hits Market Cap of $241,047.79

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $241,047.79 and $47.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.26 or 0.00376372 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005045 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000784 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

