Atheios Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Atheios token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Atheios has a total market capitalization of $46,228.23 and $26.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Atheios Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 42,584,664 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,226,155 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

