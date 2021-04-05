Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 58,243 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Athene by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

ATH stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

