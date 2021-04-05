Athene (NYSE:ATH) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.82.

Get Athene alerts:

Shares of ATH stock opened at $51.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. Athene has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Analysts anticipate that Athene will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Athene by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.