Athene (NYSE:ATH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

Athene (NYSE:ATH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

NYSE:ATH opened at $51.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22. Athene has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $55.39.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Athene by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 866,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 37,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

