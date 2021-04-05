Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading Up 19.8% Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $10.49 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074478 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.86 or 0.00299975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00096888 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.03 or 0.00763325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 98.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003919 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00029042 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Token Profile

Atlas Protocol launched on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

