Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Up to $25.70

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.70, but opened at $27.22. Atomera shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 1,069 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $604.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19).

In other news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,661,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATOM. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Atomera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

