Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Tops $1.87 on Exchanges

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $19.80 million and approximately $89,936.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.87 or 0.00003167 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atomic Wallet Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00074316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00053337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00298520 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin (CRYPTO:AWC) is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official message board for Atomic Wallet Coin is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official website is atomicwallet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atomic Wallet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atomic Wallet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.