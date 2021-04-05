Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

AEXAY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays downgraded Atos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atos in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atos in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AEXAY stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.24. Atos has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

