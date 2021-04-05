AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar Sells 3,000 Shares

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.66. 2,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,444. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,571,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,035,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

