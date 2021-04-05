Audius Reaches Market Capitalization of $329.01 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Audius has a total market cap of $329.01 million and approximately $60.20 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Audius token can now be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00004662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00075495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00300671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00772059 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 115.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028730 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The official website for Audius is audius.co

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

