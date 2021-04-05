Augur Price Up 10% Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. One Augur token can now be bought for $45.27 or 0.00076801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Augur has a market capitalization of $498.02 million and approximately $123.14 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Augur has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00054078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019617 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $397.01 or 0.00673466 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00073872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00029980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

About Augur

Augur (REP) is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Augur Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

