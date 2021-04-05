Augur (REP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $87.73 Million

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Augur has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Augur has a market capitalization of $458.16 million and $87.73 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Augur token can now be bought for $41.65 or 0.00070616 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00053743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $405.74 or 0.00687908 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00071337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00028983 BTC.

About Augur

REP is a token. It was first traded on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net . The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Augur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

