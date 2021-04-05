Aurora 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $12.17 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aurora has traded 80.8% higher against the US dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $98.57 million and approximately $12.17 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,928,257,542 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

