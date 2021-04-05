Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to announce sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.16 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year sales of $9.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.08 billion to $9.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised shares of Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,242,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 317,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 283,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,308,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALV opened at $94.15 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $99.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.49 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

