Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Hits New 1-Year High at $193.77

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $193.77 and last traded at $193.62, with a volume of 41489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

