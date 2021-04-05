Autonio Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000662 BTC on popular exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $31.29 million and $1.59 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00075495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00300671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00772059 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 115.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028730 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,378,553 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars.

