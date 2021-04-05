AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,702 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.12% of AutoZone worth $32,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,383.04.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,602 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,419. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,418.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,256.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,196.07. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $757.18 and a 12-month high of $1,446.24. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

