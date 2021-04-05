Auxier Asset Management Buys 85,840 Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,840 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management owned approximately 0.19% of Arcos Dorados worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at $5,035,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 589,461 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,086,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 556,865 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,412,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 13,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,313. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Arcos Dorados Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

