Auxier Asset Management Grows Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management owned 0.05% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.36.

Shares of TAP traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.71. 8,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

