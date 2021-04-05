Auxier Asset Management Has $3.17 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 27,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,957. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.