Auxier Asset Management Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up about 1.2% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 34.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 18,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 19.6% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,266,582. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

