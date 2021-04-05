Avalanche (AVAX) One Day Volume Tops $461.05 Million

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $31.96 or 0.00054112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and $461.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.77 or 0.00277298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00025541 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011612 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 382,202,421 coins and its circulating supply is 128,036,386 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

