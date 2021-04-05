Aventus One Day Volume Reaches $191,103.00 (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $191,103.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aventus has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aventus coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00054912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00019700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.92 or 0.00672846 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028806 BTC.

Aventus Coin Profile

Aventus (AVT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aventus Network (AvN) is​ a​ layer-2 blockchain protocol designed to bring scalability, lower costs and speed to Ethereum transactions. It enables digital asset issuance, management and ownership, bringing the scale of permissioned blockchains and the security and interoperability of public blockchains — without the shortcomings of either. AVT, the Aventus Network’s native token, is used in the Aventus proof-of-stake-based layer-2 solution for achieving scalability, speed, and cost-effectiveness on the public Ethereum network by aligning the economic incentives of participants. There are 2 primary personas to whom AVT is fundamental on the Aventus Network. The transaction processor (or validator), who stakes AVT to operate a node, is personally damaged by losing their AVT deposit if they engage in damaging behaviour to the Network.The transaction originator, who pays AVT as gas fees to the transaction processor. The exact cost per transaction is determined by a free market in which the originator specifies what they are willing to pay and the processor processes if they are happy with the fees.DeFi Analogy (Yield Farming)​: Aventus does not offer yield-farming as an option. However, there is some similarity in that Aventus Validators contribute AVT (asset at risk, returned upon exit) in return for generating a yield (fees paid). “

Buying and Selling Aventus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

