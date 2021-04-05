Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.49

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.49 and last traded at $75.37, with a volume of 8187 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Choi bought 23,735 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, with a total value of $1,088,961.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,430,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,472,000 after purchasing an additional 382,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,559,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,666,000 after buying an additional 185,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,728,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 515,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,210,000 after buying an additional 96,510 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAR)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

