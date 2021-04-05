Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) announced a dividend on Monday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.7315 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of Aviva stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.61. 38,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,312. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.99. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Get Aviva alerts:

AVVIY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aviva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.