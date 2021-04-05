Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVVIY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 28,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,694. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. Aviva has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $11.37.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

