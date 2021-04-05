Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.70

Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.70 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.02.

A number of research firms have commented on AVT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.18, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Avnet had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

In related news, Director William H. Schumann sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $173,373.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Avnet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,151,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Avnet by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 390,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,850,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth about $10,154,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVT)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

