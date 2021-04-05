Awilco Drilling (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) Shares Down 17.7%

Shares of Awilco Drilling PLC (OTCMKTS:AWLCF) fell 17.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 12,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 4,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Awilco Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. Awilco Drilling PLC was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

