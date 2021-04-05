AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.86

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.86 and last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 87223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.32.

AXAHY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $1.398 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. AXA’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

AXA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

