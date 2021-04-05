Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS stock opened at $47.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $30.74. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock worth $5,285,514 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 650,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after purchasing an additional 259,580 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 180,331 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 109,514 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.