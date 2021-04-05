Axe Market Cap Hits $1.19 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Axe has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. Axe has a total market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $85,038.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

