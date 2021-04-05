Axie Infinity (AXS) Market Capitalization Achieves $379.05 Million

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $379.05 million and approximately $599.02 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for about $8.76 or 0.00014766 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00054663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $401.30 or 0.00676185 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00073843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,253,284 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

