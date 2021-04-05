Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00053112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00019744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.87 or 0.00677253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00071195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00028520 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

