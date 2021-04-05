Axis DeFi (AXIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $150,854.00

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 5th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $150,854.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar. One Axis DeFi token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Axis DeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00670597 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Axis DeFi Token Profile

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 tokens. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axis DeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axis DeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.