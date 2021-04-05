Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Acquired by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $12,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $475,125.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,382.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,380. Insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $58.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $61.16.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. On average, analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.