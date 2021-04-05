AXPR Trading 109.7% Higher This Week (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded up 23% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One AXPR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market cap of $12.85 million and $760,043.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AXPR has traded 109.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AXPR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00054373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00670781 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00073537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00028938 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AXPR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXPR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.