Azmi Nabulsi Sells 9,353 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $337,736.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Azmi Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79.

On Monday, March 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00.

Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $35.83. 133,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,814,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

