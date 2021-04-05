Azmi Nabulsi Sells 9,353 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $337,736.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Azmi Nabulsi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,147 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $193,372.79.
- On Monday, March 1st, Azmi Nabulsi sold 5,373 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $246,352.05.
- On Tuesday, February 2nd, Azmi Nabulsi sold 14,500 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $578,405.00.
Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $35.83. 133,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.32. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.47 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHAT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $5,814,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.
PHAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.20.
About Phathom Pharmaceuticals
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
