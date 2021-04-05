Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading Up 5.7%

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.63. Approximately 6,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 350,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.09.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZRE shares. TheStreet downgraded Azure Power Global from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.73 and a beta of 0.84.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 36,937 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.