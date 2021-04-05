B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

Shares of Anthem stock traded up $3.05 on Monday, reaching $356.81. The stock had a trading volume of 21,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.16 and a fifty-two week high of $379.13. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

