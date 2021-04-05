B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 167,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,519,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its position in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.30. The stock had a trading volume of 152,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.65 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.18.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,607 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,567.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,359 shares of company stock valued at $11,945,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

