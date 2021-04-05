B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 229,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,960,000. PepsiCo comprises 0.7% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $2,752,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $756,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $742,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.40.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $2.14 on Monday, reaching $143.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,016. The firm has a market cap of $197.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.29 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

