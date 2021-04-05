B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 67,132 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,147,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after purchasing an additional 91,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,260. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.52 and a 52 week high of $321.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $278.84 and its 200-day moving average is $272.83. The stock has a market cap of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $1,820,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.