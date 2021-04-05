B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 218,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $155,021,000. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.9% of B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned about 0.14% of BlackRock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 61,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total value of $2,046,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $15.42 on Monday, hitting $782.25. 6,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,547. The company has a market capitalization of $119.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $720.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $683.11. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.19 and a 52-week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

