B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires Shares of 108,138 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $23,624,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 83,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded up $3.11 on Monday, reaching $223.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $223.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.